Francis “Red” Paul Gibbons of Gillespie was born on March 27, 1934 and passed away on March 7, 2023.

Frank was an only child born to parents Paul and Ann Gibbons of Gillespie. He had curly, red hair, chubby cheeks and blue eyes, hence the nickname, “Red.”

Frank attended SS Simon and Jude School and graduated from Gillespie High School in 1951. After high school, he graduated from Harbor College with a degree in Business Administration.

Growing up in Gillespie, Frank spent much of his time with friends going fishing and swimming in the local ponds. Frank mowed 25 lawns a week. In 1948, at age 14, he took several pictures of the tornado that destroyed many homes, creating an interest in photography.

Frank and Shirley Allen were married on Nov. 10, 1952 at St. Mary’s Church in Carlinville. Shirley passed away in 1998.

Frank joined the Air Force and was stationed in Riverside, CA. After his discharge, they liked California and decided to stay there.

In 1962, Frank and Shirley moved to Gillespie to be closer to family.

Frank retired from American International Group in 1989.

For the next 10 years, they moved to Sunset Lake, Girard. Francis was a former member and past president of Sunset Lake, Girard.

Frank met Patricia Van Son from West Covina, CA, and they were married in 1999.

In 2018, Frank decided to live in IL full time to be closer to family.

Francis was a former member of the Elks Club, Litchfield, Knights of Columbus, Gillespie and SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie.

Frank is survived by his children, Linda (Steve) Haddad of Troy, Connie (John) Wenzel of Benld, Carol (John) Marciukaitis of Gillespie, Gail Dufner Woodland, CA, Brian Gibbons of Clearwater, FL, John Gibbons of Fort Myers, FL, Lisa (Jeff) Broom of Carlinville; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and lifelong best friend, Richard Sereg of Gillespie.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife Shirley; grandchildren, Melissa and Ashley Wenzel, Uncle Secondo Ferrari and parents Paul and Ann Gibbons.

Private family services will be held at SS Simon and Jude Church with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

