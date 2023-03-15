Doris M. Kuntzmann, 92, of Carlinville, passed away Saturday morning, March 11, 2023 at Carlinville Rehab & Health Care in Carlinville.

Doris was born on July 9, 1930 to Newton and Mary (Gunning) Knudson in Dawson, ND.

Doris graduated from Carlinville High School.

On Nov. 25, 1972 she married Howard M. Kuntzmann in Jacksonville. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2011.

Doris was employed at the Carlinville Glove Factory for several years. She also was a homemaker.

Doris was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Carlinville.

She enjoyed baking and canning, gardening, plants and flowers, sewing, and reading.

Doris is survived by her three granddaughters; Amy (Brad) Wylder, Jill Mazrim, and Heather (Greg Johnson) Huffines; grandson, Chad Allen; seven great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Verna) Knudson of Godfrey; sister, Mary Ann Maltby of Carlinville; several nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Newton and Mary Knudson; husband, Howard M. Kuntzmann; daughter, Karen Allen; grandson-in law, Tim Mazrim; brothers, John, Ralph, Gerald”Bud”, Jim, and Daniel Knudson.

Private visitation and funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville. Burial will take place in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, Macoupin County Animal Shelter, or Carlinville Fire Department.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

