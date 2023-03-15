Connie Jean Reiniesch, 79, of Gillespie, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie, on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:15 p.m.

She was born Jan. 4, 1944, in Owosso, MI to Stanley VanWagner and Barbara D. Weinberg.

She married David L. Reiniesch Sr. on Feb. 14, 1970 in Gillespie. He preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2015.

Connie enjoyed her grandchildren and sports.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Amy) Reiniesch of Benld, David Reiniesch, Jr. of Gillespie, Denise (Mitch) Heyen of Gillespie; grandchildren, Nate Reiniesch, Zach Reiniesch, Jake Reiniesch, Chance Reiniesch, Maggie Heyen, Joie Heyen and brother, Sheldon Weinberg of Gillespie.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and son, Charles J. Reiniesch.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at SS Simon & Jude Church in Gillespie, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral services are Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at SS Simon & Jude Church in Gillespie. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Welfare Park or Partnership For Educational Excellence District #7.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.