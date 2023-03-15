Clement Pius Serrano was born to David and Angela (Buxbaum) Serrano on Feb. 13, 1992 in Jerseyville. He died of natural causes on March 9, 2023 in Carlinville.

Clement was a very gifted musician, with the clarinet and piano as his showcase instruments. Clement relished any opportunity to share his talent when he could, often playing solos for the community band. He played for his family, delighting them with spectacular improvisations sampling Bach to Gershwin, and a master of improvising Klezmer music with his grandfather. Clement also shared his wonderful artistry through his short stories, cartoon illustrations, and master of jokes.

He made first chair clarinet in the Illinois State Honors Band while in high school as well as first chair clarinet in the Illinois Youth Symphony Orchestra.

He was a graduate of the Carlinville High School class of 2010.

He is survived by his mother, Angela Buxbaum Serrano of Bloomington; father, David Serrano (Kim) of Carlinville; grandparents, Laurence and Melba Buxbaum of Carlinville; grandparents, Domenick and Laura Serrano of Southport, NC; siblings, Alexander (Katie) Serrano of Troy, Ambrose (Leslie) Serrano of Wilmington, NY, Catherine Serrano of Bloomington, David Serrano II of Carlinville, Patrick Serrano of Witt, Christopher Serrano of Walcott, IA. He was also an uncle to Audrey, Elsie, and Weston; aunts, Rachel Buxbaum of Springfield, Jennifer Greene of Wappingers Falls, NY; uncles, Justin Serrano of Brooklyn, Seth Serrano of Edison, NJ and Zack Serrano of North Chesterfield, VA.

Memorial visitation was held on March 15, at Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville.

Memorials may go to Locust Street Resource Center.

Please visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.