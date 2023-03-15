Barbara Jean Battuello, 86, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie, on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

She was born Feb. 8, 1937, in Globe, AZ to Carl Coppa and Mary Marich Coppa.

She married Kenneth Battuello. He preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 1999.

She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Jackie (Bill) Reno of Shipman; grandchildren, Jacob (Jana) Reno of Medora, Joshua (Shelby) Reno of Medora, Nicole (companion, Kyle Henrichs) Rust of Onarga; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Reno, Caiden Reno, Adrian Reno, Wyatt Reno, Levi Rust, Avery Henrichs, Wyatt Henrichs, Dayva Henrichs; siblings, Charlene Mapps of Globe, AZ, Jeanette Norcross of Globe, AZ, Mary Smith of Globe, AZ.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, son, Matteo Battuello.

No public services will be held. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.