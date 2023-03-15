35th annual Whitetails Unlimited banquet ‘a success,’ attendance numbers over 300

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

One of the goals for the Macoupin County Whitetails Unlimited Chapter was to have roughly 275 to 300 guests attend its yearly banquet. Great news was in store.

On Mar. 11, the number of supporters surpassed the 300 mark for the Chapter’s 35th celebration at the Rustic Venues in Standard City. The large and newly-furnished hall was packed.

“We would like to thank the community that always provides us the ability to educate the youth in the field of hunting and to promote hunter safety,” Whitetails Unlimited member Quinn Reiher said.

Another mission of the Whitetails was to treat the community to “an enjoyable evening” and to raise funds in an effort to further its support of youth hunters.

To do this, the chapter had many items auctioned, including pictures, coolers, hunting accessories and much more. Multiple tables were filled to capacity, as was every guest seat.

In addition, the Whitetails provided a junior section, where kids had a chance to win their own prizes.

Prior to the auctioning, Fat Alber’s BBQ provided a prime rib dinner which included baked potatoes, green beans and salad on the side.

The banquet was also a time when everyone could congregate in fellowship and honor the resilient efforts of all who helped keep the tradition alive, in the midst of everything that had happened during the COVID-19 pandemic over the past four years.

“We were so overwhelmed with the community’s support, especially during times like that,” Reiher said.

Future events

The Macoupin County Whitetails will be providing assistance at a youth turkey hunt Mar. 25 as well as hosting a hunter’s safety course Apr. 7 and Apr. 8. All who are interested can sign up at the Carlinville Glass Cutters.

The 36th annual Whitetails Unlimited banquet is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2024 at the Rustic Venues.