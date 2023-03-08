Victoria “Toni” Jenkins, 69, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at The Waters in McKenzie, TN.

She was born in St. Louis, MO on Nov. 12, 1953 to Vernon and Dorothy Jones Stearns.

She is a retired Retail Associate for Walmart.

She is survived by her children, Trisha (Justin) Knop of McKenzie, Erik Jenkins of Gillespie, Braydon Jenkins of McKenzie and Stacy Manley of Gillespie; three sisters, Susan Arnold of Grafton, Janet Rogers of Lexington, TN, Lilli Sirko of New Douglas; nine grandchildren, Sierra, Sabrina, Riley, Parker, Spencer, Alex, Eleanor, Matilda, Carson and four great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Connie Buchholz.

She has chosen cremation and no services are arranged at this time.