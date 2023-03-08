Shiela Joan Sander, 50, of Bunker Hill, passed away at her residence on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:42 a.m.

She was born July 2, 1972, in Alton, to Carl Gray and Billie McCauley.

She married Jon D. Sander on Feb. 20, 1993 in Alton.

She was a receptionist for SIHF Healthcare in Bunker Hill.

Shiela was a graduate of Alton High School Class of 1990.

She was a member of the Woodburn Bible Church.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles, quilting and axe throwing.

She is survived by her spouse, Jon Sander of Bunker Hill; children, David (Larissa) Sander of Houston, MO, Cheyenne Sander of Bethalto, Shane Sander of Bunker Hill, Thomas Sander of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Waylon Novack, Ruth Marie Sander; siblings, Penny (Larry) Carlisle of Holiday Shores, Joyce (Larry) Yost of Prairie du Rocher, Wanda (Jeff) Street of Shipman.

Shiela was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral services are Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill. Burial will be at Woodburn Cemetery, Woodburn.

Memorials are suggested to the Woodburn Bible Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.