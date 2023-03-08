Mabel E. Chestnut

Mabel E. “Mae” Chestnut, 93, of Carlinville, passed away Saturday evening, March 4, 2023 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Mabel was born on Dec. 3, 1929 to Edwin F. and Mary G. (Phillips) Brooks in Keystone, IA.

On Oct. 30, 1964 she married Elmer G. Chestnut in Little Rock, AR.

Mae was a cook at Woodlawn Acres Nursing Home in Carlinville. Together with her husband Elmer, they ministered to many people through their music. She played the guitar and sang gospel, while Elmer played the guitar and harmonica. Mae was an active member of Carlinville First Church, living and spreading the word of our Lord.

Mabel is survived by her two step-sons, Elmer R. Chestnut of Bunker Hill, Donald L. (Vicki) Chestnut of Bunker Hill; two son-in-laws, Ron Lovell, Jim Stephens; daughter-in-law, Donna VanDuesen; step-daughter-in-law, Diana Chestnut; several grandchildren, step grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step great-grandchildren; four sisters, Alice Zuck, Betty Gaston, Helen Bathen, Cindy Christy; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mary Brooks, husband, Elmer G. Chestnut, daughters, Mary Lou Lovell and Patsy Sue Stephens, son, Bobby Lee VanDuesen, step-daughter, Sarah Jane Roose, step-son, Stephen Ray Chestnut, six brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Carlinville First Church, Carlinville. Funeral services will be follow at 11 a.m. at the Carlinville First Church, with Rev. Steve Schmidt, officiating.

Burial will take place in the Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to the Carlinville First Church.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.