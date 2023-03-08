HS hoops: Alexander and Legendre named to All-SCC first team, 15 county athletes honored

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The 2022-23 All-South Central Conference basketball roster features 15 Macoupin County athletes – eight boys and seven girls.

J.T. Alexander made the boys’ first team in North Mac’s first season as an SCC member. He was joined by his teammates Mick Downs and Dane Vance. Downs was selected for the second team and Vance was awarded a spot on the third squad. In addition to being one of the conference’s top teams at 7-2 with a runner-up placement to Greenville, the Panthers were the only county team to have as many as three honorees.

The Staunton girls’ basketball team, led by first team member Haris Legendre, set a new school record with 26 wins in a single season.

Legendre is graduating and leaving a void in the program, but there is plenty of promise with Lilly Bandy and Ele Feldmann each claiming a spot, which they earned as full-time varsity starters during a memorable sophomore campaign. Staunton was the lone local rider in sectional play this season after clearing the regional hurdle for a first time and also repeated as county tournament champions.

Despite missing half the season due to injury, Kamryn Link still proved his worth as a captain and closed out his high school career at Gillespie with a second team nomination. Tristen Wargo was named to the third team for the Miners. Other boys’ honorees included Staunton senior Braden Buffington, Southwestern senior Hank Bouillon and Carlinville senior Ryenn Hart.

A Gillespio duo also made the cut on the girls’ side. Sophomore Mia Brawner received second team honors and senior Emily Schoen landed a spot on the third team despite having to battle through ACL rehab. Schoen soldified herself as one of the all-time paint players in GHS history, setting a new school record in rebounds for Kevin Gray. The two Miners were penciled in alongside Carlinville sophomore Isabella Tiburzi and North Mac junior Abby Hendricks.

BOYS’ ROSTERS

First team

JT Alexander (North Mac)

Will Christian (Hillsboro)

Kaleb Gardner (Greenville)

Landen Moss (Greenville)

Devon Peebles (Pana)

Reid Well (Vandalia)

Second team

Cale Ackerman (Greenville)

Braden Buffington (Staunton)

Mick Downs (North Mac)

Matthew Hagy (Vandalia)

Kamryn Link (Gillespie)

Max Lynch (Pana)

Keenan Powell (Litchfield)

Third team

Hank Bouillon (Southwestern)

Nick Grull (Greenville)

Ryenn Hart (Carlinville)

Preston Nestrick (Vandalia)

AJ Odle (Litchfield)

Dane Vance (North Mac)

Tristen Wargo (Gillespie)

GIRLS’ ROSTERS

First team

Chloe Ashcraft (Pana)

Anna Beyers (Pana)

Katie Campbell (Greenville)

Anna Forbes (Vandalia)

Haris Legendre (Staunton)

Layne Rupert (Hillsboro) 12

Second team

Bella Austin (Vandalia)

Lilly Bandy (Staunton)

Mia Brawner (Gillespie)

Alex Frailey (Hillsboro)

Charlee Stearns (Greenville)

Isabella Tiburzi (Carlinville)

Third team

Aryn Alde (Pana)

Sierra Compton (Hillsboro)

Ele Feldmann (Staunton)

Lilly Funneman (Greenville)

Abby Hendricks (North Mac)

Emily Schoen (Gillespie)

Elise Walch (Litchfield)