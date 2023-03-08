CHS girls’ basketball holds ‘end of season’ banquet

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Recently, the Carlinville High School girls’ basketball team congregated for the final time at its ‘end of season’ banquet in the CHS cafeteria.

The evening started with a dinner, followed by some final words courtesy of the coaches and the presentation of awards.

Though the evening had the same heartfelt emotions as years past, it was only a temporary farewell to all of the players.

Every member of the 2022-23 CHS roster is eligible to return next season, with the exception of departing manager, Kayla Quarton, who was one of several girls honored with a plaque.

The Most Valuable Player Award was presented to All-Conference second team member Isabella Tiburzi.

Hannah Gibson and Addie Ruyle were both recognized as Defensive Player of the Year recipients.

Braley Wiser was faced with the challenge of filling a void left by all-time Cavalier Jill Stayton at the shooting guard position, and quickly developed into an everyday starter while maintaining her status as one of the offensive flamethrowers for Darrin DeNeve. As a reward, she was named this year’s Most Improved Player.

Jordyn Loveless, who played alongside Wiser in the frontcourt, was recognized for her intensity with an Extra Energy Award.

The Junior Varsity Player of the Year Award was presented to Madeline Murphy and Kaitlyn Reels – two freshmen who additionally introduced themselves at the varsity level.

Sophia Campbell and Lilly Foiles each received a Coach’s Award for hustle and unselfish play.

Isabella Tiburzi and Hannah Gibson were named the captains of next year’s CHS basketball team.