Peter Strohbehn, 83, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. after a short battle with cancer.

He was born July 12, 1939, in Davenport, IA to Emil Strohbehn and Cora Cook Strohbehn.

Peter graduated from Rock Island High School.

He served in the US Air Force from 1961-1965.

He married Betty A. (Bruhn) Strohbehn in 1969 at St. Michael’s Church, Staunton. They spent 53 years together. They resided in Staunton until 2002 when they moved to Gillespie.

He was employed by Monterey Coal Company, later Exxon as a mine examiner.

Upon retirement he spent his free time piddling in his garage restoring antique trucks, woodworking and manicuring his lawn. During the winter months he and Betty would spend time in Fort Meyers, FL.

Peter was a member of the UMWA Local 1613.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, Lori Fields of Benld; son, Rick Strohbehn of Gillespie; granddaughters, Alina (Erik) Radake of Gillespie, Beth Fields of Gillespie; great-granddaughter, Emilia Radake of Gillespie; brother, Lee (Kathy) Strohbehn of Rock Island; sister Sally (Steve) Kulig of Rock Island; several nieces and nephews.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother, Emil Strohbehn and sister in law, Saundra Strohbehn.

Graveside services will be on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St Louis, MO. Those attending the service should meet in the Sylvan Springs Park off Sheridan Road at 9:45 am and follow the procession into Jefferson Barracks.

Memorials are suggested to Got Your Six Support, Wounded Warriors, or Siteman Cancer Center. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.