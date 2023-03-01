Mary Eugenia Jarvis, 92, of Jacksonville passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born April 10, 1930, in Wood River the daughter of Stephen and Rosemary Wohl-Schmidt Tonsor.

She married Gerald Eugene “Jerry” Jarvis on June 28, 1947 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Medora and he preceded her in death on July 23, 2016.

Mary retired from the Illinois School for The Deaf where she had been a cottage parent. She was a member of the Church of Our Saviour and the Rosary Society. She was a Ham Radio operator and enjoyed bowling and playing cards, especially with her pinochle club.

She is survived by her children, Gerald Eugene “Gene” (Rebecca) Jarvis, Jr. of Springfield, MO, Wanda (Nick) Jarvis Koller of California, Richard Jarvis of Springfield, Kathy Jarvis Nemec of California, Lanny (Betty) Jarvis of Jacksonville, Bruce (Cathy) Jarvis of Hanover Park; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald, Stephen, Edward, Bernard, Patrick Tonsor and her sister, Kathryn Warden.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A prayer service will be conducted at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville where the family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the ISD Needy Children’s Fund.

Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.