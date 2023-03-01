Dr. Philip Dennis, Sr.

Dr. Philip Herman Dennis, Sr. 97, of Bunker Hill, passed away at his residence on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:05 p.m.

He was born Dec. 1, 1925, in Saint Louis to Herman Dennis and Helena Holten Dennis.

He married Patricia Brown Dennis.

He was a medical doctor. Philip was a member of the AMA, Illinois State Medical Society, American Society of Clinical Hypnosis and Kappa Alpha Psi.

He is survived by his spouse, Pat Dennis of Bunker Hill; children, Pia Dennis (Edwin) Smith of Wesley Chapel, FL, Lisette Dennis of Saint Louis, Philip (Sharon) Dennis Jr. of Corpus Christi, TX, Michael (Melinda) Dennis of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Alex (Angela) Smith, Danielle Smith, Paige Dennis, Philip Dennis, III, Chase Dennis, Miles Dennis, Jayden Dennis; great-grandchildren, Aiden Smith, Amari Smith, Avery Smith.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Clarence, Robert, Danny, Ralph, Lorenzo, Giovanni, Don; sisters, Dolores, Sonja, Ina, Rosalyne, Sylvia.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.