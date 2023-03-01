Carlinville places third at Mathematics Regional

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Math Team competed at the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ICTM) Regional on Feb. 25 at SIUE. The Carlinville team finished third in an incredibly close competition. Highland finished first and Columbia finished in second.

Individual Results

Hayden Truax finished first in the Oral Competition.

Elyse Eldred finished in third in the Algebra I competition.

Tyler Summers finished fourth in the Algebra II competition.

Charlie Wilson finished in second in the Pre-Calculus competition.

Team Results

The freshman/sophomore eight person team consisting of Riley Owsley, Taylor Brandenburg, Anna Petrovich, Hannah Truax, Sayuri Owada, Lily McCurley, Alyssa Beck, and Emily Barbre finished second.

The freshman/sophomore two person team of Alyssa Beck and Elyse Eldred finished second.

The junior/senior two person team of Charlie Wilson and Kayla Quarton finished second.

The team is coached by Darrin DeNeve.