Brian Allen Scheller, 62, of Mt Olive, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

He was born Aug. 16, 1960, in Litchfield, to Eugene Scheller and Frances Wilder Scheller.

He was a heavy equipment operator.

Brian enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by siblings, Susan (James) Schwandner of Mt. Olive, Beverly Voss of Mt Olive, Bruce Scheller of Troy.

Brian was preceded in death by parents and brother, Donald Scheller.

No public services are scheduled.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.