Timothy Shawn Ryan, 63, of Carlinville, passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2023, at 5:12 a.m. at Carlinville Area Hospital.

He was born in Carlinville, to John (JB) Ryan and Betty (Nester) Ryan on March 17, 1959.

Tim graduated from Carlinville High School, Class of 1977. He then attended Western Illinois University where he graduated in 1983 with a Criminal Justice Degree. During his time at Western Tim played on the rugby team.

In 1984 Tim became the co-owner of Ryan’s Pub where he worked and managed until he sold the business to his brother, Dan, in 1989. He then worked at E & F Distributing as a Sales Manager until 2012. After his retirement Tim remained in Springfield until he returned to Carlinville in late 2020 to build his dream cabin in the country.

Tim found his love of the great outdoors in a duck blind on the Illinois river and the timbers of Macoupin County. He loved to hunt, fish, and was known for his ability to be an incredible shot. He was also an athlete in High School where he played football, basketball, and track. Tim was a gifted track runner and excelled in sprints. Tim was an avid dog lover and had a natural ability to train dogs.

Tim was a 40-year member of the Carlinville Elks Lodge #1412 and a Lifetime Member of Ducks Unlimited and lifelong Cub Fan.

Tim was very proud of his Irish Heritage and relished the fact that he was born on St. Patrick’s Day.

Tim is survived by his companion, Leanne Gahr, of Carlinville; siblings, Mike (Beth) Ryan of Springfield, Pat Ryan of Springfield, Dan Ryan of Carlinville, Peggy (Todd) Egizii of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; uncle, Harold Nester (Virginia Altis) of Branson, MO; ex-wife and friend, Sheri Carey, of Springfield; several very special nephews and nieces, and numerous cousins.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Matthew Ryan.

Funeral visitation will be on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville. Funeral

Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at the Church with Father Joe Koyickal officiating. Graveside services will follow the Funeral Mass at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to the Carlinville Elks Lodge #1412 Roof Fund or the Animal Protective League, Springfield.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.