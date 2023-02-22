Marilynn Seelbach

Marilynn Lavonne Seelbach, 100 of Waggoner, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield.

Marilynn was born Aug. 15, 1922, in Springfield, a daughter of Frank Christopher and Mary (Brown) Welge.

Marilynn graduated from Waggoner High School with the class of 1939 and Illinois School of Business in Springfield.

She married Fabian Jerome Seelbach July 13, 1943, in Springfield.

Marilynn was a homemaker and had worked for the State of Illinois in the Department of Rehabilitation. You could also find her on the farm helping out where she was needed.

She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Farmersville where she was active in the Altar Society.

She loved to garden, sew, and can all of her produce from the garden.

Marilynn is survived by her son, Gene (Bonnie) Seelbach of Springfield; daughter, Ginger Bensch of Houston, TX; son, Gary (Michele) Seelbach of Springfield; daughter, Gale (Keith) Harms of Waggoner; daughter, Gwen Jennings of Bellingham, WA; daughter, Gloria Gietl of Bellingham, WA; son, Geoff (Se Dai) Seelbach of San Jose, CA; daughter, Geri (Roger) Adams of Anacortes, WA; 23 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren and numerous great great-grandchildren.

Marilynn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, Jenna Darr Seelbach; great-grandchildren, Warren and Emma Samson; brothers, Kenneth and Harlan Welge; sisters, Helen Welge and Dolores Parr.

Memorials may be made to Jenna Darr Seelbach Scholarship Fund at HSHS School of Nursing.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.