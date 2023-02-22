Jake Schwartz is an ‘Elite Eight’ wrestler at IHSA state finals

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Jake Schwartz failed to achieve his personal goal of getting onto the podium at state, but he will still be remembered as one of the greatest athletes to ever grace the hallways of Carlinville High School.

In addition to being one of the key pieces that helped operate a well-oiled football machine as well as putting in work on the baseball diamond, Schwartz is a Cavalier wrestling legend for all-time.

An injury sidelined Schwartz for his entire sophomore season, yet he still finished his career with a total of 127 victories, including a career-best three on his final trip to Champaign.

Schwartz was faced with a tough draw right out of the chute. His first opponent, Max Astacio from Woodstock Marian Central Catholic, pinned him after a five minute and 40 second clash. Up until that point, Schwartz had never lost a match by fall as a high school wrestler.

The next day, Schwartz stood tall and earned his way into the ‘Elite Eight’ of his 160-pound weight class. He took down Canton’s Danny Murphy via 10-3 decision in the first round of the elimination series, then outlasted Deer Creek Mackinaw’s Gage Sweckard, 11-9, to qualify for the blood round. That would end up being Schwartz’s final match, as he lost the quarterfinal wrestleback duel 1-5 against Yorkville Christian’s Tyler Martinez, who eventually went on to place third.

Schwartz finished his senior campaign 42-6 overall. In total, he has qualified for state three times and has wrestled a total of 10 matches on the grand stage while winning four of them.

A feature story on Schwartz, as well as where he ranks on the all-time CHS leaderboard, will be found in next week’s issue.