HS girls’ hoops: Staunton captures first regional title, advances to Pleasant Plains

Greenfield-Northwestern and North Mac eliminated in regional semis

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The 2022-23 season is forever etched in the historic glory days for the Staunton High School girls’ basketball program.

After breaking the all-time school record in regular season victories, SHS is embarking on its first ever journey to sectionals.

Corrie Allan has led a young team, consisting of four sophomores in just the starting lineup alone, into uncharted waters.

While lone senior Haris Legendre has solidified a legacy of being one of Staunton’s most successful and talented athletes in multiple sports, these girls are laying a foundation in hopes of filling the void and making deep playoff runs a tradition in the coming years.

Staunton stomped Marquette, 44-31, for its 11th consecutive victory and captured a coveted title of the East Alton-Wood River regional Feb. 16.

The Bulldogs’ next stop was Pleasant Plains, where they met 29-4 Camp Point Central Feb. 21. Entering that contest, Staunton was 26-6 overall.

The sectional championship is Thurs., Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Pending Tuesday’s results, Staunton could face either Hillsboro or defending Illinois High School Association Class 2A state champion Quincy Notre Dame.

Sectional coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.

GF-NW and North Mac eliminated in regional semis

Greenfield-Northwestern and North Mac were both eliminated in regional semifinal action.

For GF-NW, the season ended in Valentine’s Day heartbreak.

Routt Catholic avenged a 38-30 loss which it had suffered at Greenfield back on Dec. 5 and eliminated the Tigers at that same location. The Rockets came away with a convincing 44-31 victory.

Fresh off an upset at No. 5 Auburn, No. 9 North Mac nearly shocked another favored opponent on its home floor at the Pittsfield regional.

The Panthers managed to hang with the Saukees from start to finish, but No. 3 Pittsfield barely squeaked by, 48-46.

GF-NW finished the season 20-12.

North Mac went 14-19.