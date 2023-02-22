Betty J. Sauerwein, 78, of Plainview, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:33 a.m.

She was born Oct. 17, 1944, in Alton, to J.W. Gregory and Velda Manahan Gregory.

She married James Sauerwein.

She was a CNA for Heritage Health in Carlinville.

She is survived by her son, Jason (Miranda) Sauerwein of Gillespie; grandchildren, Paige, Justis “Bear”, Kleesey; siblings, Bernard “B.J.” (Darleen) Gregory of Gillespie, Joan Page of Gillespie, Kathy Robinson of Shipman, Deborah (Randy) Hagen of Carrollton, Richard Gregory of Gillespie.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, siblings, Glenard “Red” Gregory and Jeanette Brunaugh.

Services were held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Adopt-A-Pet, P.O. Box 53, Benld, IL 62009.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.