Andrea Sonneborn

Andrea “Andee” Sonneborn, 49, of Hettick, passed away late Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born May 27, 1973 in Carlinville, the daughter of Dewey and Sandy Kates Trump.

She married Brandon Sonneborn on June 6, 2009 in Hettick.

She was a graduate of Carlinville High School. She was a past employee of Accudata in Carlinville and recently worked as a waitress at the Opera House in Palmyra.

She was an avid Cubs fan.

She is survived her by her husband, Brandon; son, Brandon Bellm of Hettick; a daughter, Bailey Crays of Springfield; grandchildren, Marley Chance, Gracen Bellm, Charlie Bellm, Miley Crays; maternal grandparents, Robert and Audrey Kates of Carlinville; sister, Kelli Trump of Springfield; half-sister, Susan Cagle (Jon) of Springfield; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dewey Trump.

Services were held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra.

Memorials may be made to Brandon Sonneborn, and sent to Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692.

Condolences may be made to the family online at airsman-hires.com.