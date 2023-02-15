Timothy James Parnell, 41 of Gillespie, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his residence.

Tim was born July 28, 1981, in Staunton, a son of Timothy Franklin and Vickie Ann Day Parnell.

Before working for Alvie’s Tow Truck Service in Carlinville, he had been employed by several service stations in the area.

Timothy is survived by his mother, Vickie Ann (Jimmie Pocklington) Pocklington of Worden; significant other, Ashley Heyen of Gillespie; daughter, Dakota (Maxwell) Chew of Carlinville; grandson, Blayde Chew of Carlinville; sister, Ann Price of Carlinville and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Franklin Parnell.

Visitation will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Carlinville First Church from 10 a.m. to noon with funeral service to follow.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.