Stephen Ray Adcock, 70 of Carlinville, passed away Monday morning, Feb. 6, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Steve was born May 20, 1952, in Carlinville, a son of Raymond Levi and Doris Weller Adcock.

Stephen graduated from Pawnee High School in 1971. From that moment on, he became a working man.

He married Alice Dugan, on Dec. 3, 1983, in Carlinville.

He was a union carpenter, for many years at Schien Equipment, Inc. in Carlinville, a service manager at Truck Centers in Springfield, where he retired in 2017.

Steve enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, and darts.

He was a member of Carlinville Elks Lodge #1412 where he was a past Exaulted Ruler and Carlinville Moose Lodge.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Alice Adcock of Carlinville; mother, Doris Love of Girard; daughter, Martha Rae Gum of Athens; granddaughter, Brooklyn Gum of Athens; step daughter, Kelly (Donnie) Bouillon of Carlinville; half brothers, John (Tracey) Bartlett of PA, Paul Bartlett of Springfield, Micah (Peggy) Bartlett of Springfield and half sister, Mary (Kevin) Ryan of Girard.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Levi Adcock, sister, Betty Jane Adcock and brother, Mike Adcock.

Graveside services will be conducted at Union Chapel Cemetery, Girard, on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 10:30 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter or Elks Junior Bowling League.

Please visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.