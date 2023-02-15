Shirley Jean Rull, 89, of Litchfield passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:25 p.m. at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.

Shirley was born on Jan. 19, 1934 in Litchfield, the only child of William Youell Small and Oma Compton Small.

She attended the Litchfield Schools and graduated from Litchfield High School with the class of 1951. Shirley was proudly crowned May Queen of her class.

After graduation she worked briefly for the Litchfield Creamery, until she married Norman W. Rull on Nov. 15, 1953 at St. Timothy United Methodist Church in Litchfield and they farmed together for 58 years.

Shirley loved to garden, read, cook, oil paint, bowl, her card clubs and monthly widows luncheon group and host all family holiday gatherings.

Later in life she enjoyed visiting with patients at Dr. Richard Guyan’s optometrist office where she worked part-time until his retirement.

Shirley was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church where she served in many capacities with the Ladies Aid Bible Study and sang in the choir.

Shirley is survived by son, Jeffrey (Laura) Rull of Litchfield; daughters, Jane (Bill) Warren of Staunton, Julie (Mike) Griffith of Carlinville; grandchildren, Carrie (Ben) Hemken, Kurt (Rebecca) Frerichs, Alex (fiancé Rob Harmon) Rull, Jacob Rull, Ryan and Christian Griffith; step-granddaughter, Nicole (Matt) Nowitzki; great-grandchild, Riley Hemken; great-grandsons Bradley, Barrett, Brody, and Blake Nowitzki; nephews, Randy (Ronda) Schwarz and Todd (Gayle) Beanblossom.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, father, William Youell Small, mother, Oma Virginia Compton Small Day; husband, Norman; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Arlene (Bob) Schwarz, Verna (Jesse) Beanblossom and niece Jan Schwarz.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cahokia Township and visitation was held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at Plummer

Funeral home in Litchfield. Burial was at Mt. Olive City Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or Hearts United.