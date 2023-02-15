Patsy Ann Sweet

Patsy “Pat” Ann Sweet, 78 of Plainview, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at her home in Plainview.

Pat was born June 21, 1944, in Carrollton, a daughter of Wilbur and Helen (Steinacher) Davenport.

She graduated from Bunker Hill High with the class of 1962.

She married Thomas Lee Sweet, in Maui, HI on June 21, 1999.

Pat was a member of Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville.

Pat is survived by her husband, Thomas Lee Sweet of Plainview; son, Steve (Brandie) Mullink of Girard; daughters, Jami (Alan) Hughes of Carlinville, Tricia (Simon) Hannig of Carlinville, Sarah (Clinton) Davis of Maeystown, Laura (Jack) Tastad of Millstadt; grandsons, A.J. (Brooke) Mullink, Alex Mullink, Jake Mullink, Jake Hannig, Tom (Lauren) Davis, Tucker Hughes, Carter (fiancée’ Kielyn) Tastad; granddaughter, Taylor (Jacob) Lamb, Baylee Hughes, Katie Davis, Carli (Unnar) Thorensen; great grandchildren, Izzy, Maya, Brixlee, Elaina, Carolina, Tate, Hallie, Dallas; one niece and one nephew.

Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Beiermann and granddaughter. Laura Elizabeth Davis.

Visitation was held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 with the Reverend Charles Edwards officiant.

Burial followed in Rose Lawn Cemetery, Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.