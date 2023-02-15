Olga E. Wentler, 79, of Wilsonville, passed away at her residence on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:38 a.m.

She was born July 19, 1943, in Bronx, NY to Adam Bianco and Jean Skarpecka.

She married Cloide Charles Wentler Sr. He preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 2018.

She was a homemaker.

Olga enjoyed puzzles, fishing, sewing and crocheting.

She is survived by her children, Cloide (Teresa) Wentler Jr of Benld, Joanne (Jack) Stallard of Old Ripley, Tina (Dean) Nowlan of Coffeen, George (Tonya) Wentler of Wilsonville; grandchildren, Tristan (Sabrina) Wentler, Adam (Kayla) Wentler, Joshua (Courtney) Wentler, Terry (Amanda) Vollentine Jr., James Vollentine, Joseph (Kate) Vollentine, Chris Stallard, Scott (Nicole) Stallard, Meagan Nowlan, Lucas Nowlan, Karie (Bryante) Downey, Kadie Kruschik, Alexander Wentler; 15 great grandchildren; siblings, Charles (Elizabeth) Moore of TX, Patricia Anderson of Lake Villa, Barbara Sullivan of NJ, Louis (Terri) Moore of MA.

Olga was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, brother, Michael Bianco and sister, Katrina Skarpecka.

Services were held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Life Harvest Church, Wilsonville.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.