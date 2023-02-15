Margaret Rose Bloome, 91, of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville.

Margaret was born on Jan. 26, 1932 to Robert and Margaret (Williams) Seal in Salford, England.

On Dec. 27, 1952 she married Marvin Earl Bloome in St. Louis, Mo.

Margaret graduated from high school in England. After she and Marvin married, she became a housewife and homemaker.

Margaret was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Carlinville, the Woman’s Guild, Home Extension, a canasta club, Woman’s Club, and Friendly Neighbors.

She loved writing letters and reading.

Margaret is survived by her son, Gari Bloome of Chesterfield; daughter, Linda (John) Torres of Moseley, VA; grandson, Geri Brown; granddaughters, Kaly (William) Bush, Renee (Coulson) Barbiche; great grandchildren; Ellorie, Duke and Carter Barbiche and several nieces and nephews on Marvin’s side.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret Seal, and husband, Marvin Earl Bloome.

There will be no visitation.

Graveside funeral services were held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Moore Cemetery, Carlinville, with Rev. Cliff Woodman, officiating.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Marvin.

Memorials are suggested to the Carlinville Public Library.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

