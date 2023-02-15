Jake Schwartz returning to state after third place finish at sectionals

Savanna Siglock and Samantha Scott compete at girls’ sectional

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

After having a second trip to state end sooner than he would have liked, Carlinville High School wrestling captain Jake Schwartz only had one goal – to go back, not just to show up but to claim a spot on the awards’ podium.

With a third place finish at the Illinois High School Association Class 1A Carterville sectional, Schwartz has earned one final opportunity of fulfilling that dream on the grand stage.

For the second weekend in a row, the all-time CHS great was up against a wall after taking a tough 5-3 loss against Shelbyville’s Will Fox in the semifinal of the 160-pound weight class bracket. However, as many in the world of sports have and continue to say, the legends step up when pressure mounts.

Schwartz dominated Mt. Carmel’s Joey Ferrar via a 15-0 decision in his first elimination match, then pinned Lawrenceville’s Brian Sneed in 1:28 for the bronze medal. Schwartz had previously defeated Sneed in the second round of the tournament.

Fittingly, Schwartz’s 40th win of his senior campaign was his clincher. Schwartz has only lost four matches all year.

The CHS captain departed for Champaign Feb. 15. On his way out of town a large group of teammates, friends and fans gathered on the Carlinville square to help send him off.

Girls’ sectional

Last weekend, two CHS wrestlers took to the mats at an IHSA girls’ sectional in Peoria.

Neither advanced to state, but Savanna Siglock and Samantha Scott still embraced the opportunity to compete.

Scott won her first match by fall, then rebounded from a 10-3 defeat with a pair of elimination matches to qualify for the blood round, which she lost, 7-0.

Siglock lost by fall in both of her matches, but gained some valuable experience against highly-ranked opponents as a freshman.