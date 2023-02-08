Patricia L. Bellman, 67, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

She was born Feb. 21, 1955, in Alton, to William D. Emmons and Bulah M. Howland Emmons.

She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her children, April Emmons of Bunker Hill, Philip Bellman of Bunker Hill, adopted daughter, Jessica Kline; grandchildren, Gabrielle, J.T., Ryenne, Zoey, Mia, Korbyn, Aubree, Cameron; brother, Robert Emmons of Bunker Hill; nephew, Jason Lankford; great nieces, Madisen, Emilee and Lucy.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Tristan Watkins and sister, Linda S. Emmons.

Services were held on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family.

