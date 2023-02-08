Lisa Ann Heyen, 64, of Staunton, (formerly of Gillespie) passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at St. John’s Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 16, 1958.

She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill.

Lisa was the daughter of WWII veteran Kenneth J. File and his wife Freda (Bauer) File.

Lisa grew up on a farm in Dorchester, where her passion for horses was undeniable.

She graduated from Bunker Hill High School in 1977.

She married her high school sweetheart, Mark Heyen, on Nov. 3, 1979 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dorchester.

They lived in Dorchester for a short time, but later settled on the family farm in Gillespie.

She completed her CNA Certification in 1980 and shortly began working at Home Health in Staunton. From 1987-1990, Lisa was a checker at Food For Less in Benld. In 1990 she returned to Home Health, pouring compassion and care into her elderly patients. She retired in 2012 to spend more time with her family. In 2014, moved to Staunton to be closer to her grandchildren.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Mark Heyen, formerly of Gillespie; daughters, Corrie (Mike) Rizzi of Staunton; Ashley (partner Tim Parnell) Heyen of Gillespie; grandchildren, Ashton Rizzi, Brooklyn Rizzi, Dakota (Max) Chew; great grandchild, Blayde Chew; mother-in-law, Lynn Heyen; brother, Kenneth (Kathi) File; sister, Susie (Wes) Campbell; brothers-in-law, Mike (Debbie) Heyen, Tom (Patti) Heyen; sisters in law, Michele (Jim) Wilson, Lisa (Pat) Daley; many nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister, Elizabeth, grandfathers, grandmothers including Molly Bauer, a niece, Beth Rull, father in law, Harold Heyen.

Services took place at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie on Wednesday, Feb. 8 with Pastor John Lottes officiating.

She will be laid to rest in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville, IL.

Memorials may be made to BHHS (Bunker Hill High School) for a nursing scholarship for a local high school student.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolences may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie is in charge of arrangements.