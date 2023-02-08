Joyce L. Noe, 77, of Gillespie, passed away at 2:25 p.m. at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

She was born April 30, 1945, to Joseph Fisko and Myrtle Fisko.

Joyce was a 1963 graduate of Gillespie High School.

She married Ronald Noe in 1967.

Joyce worked for the State of Illinois from 1963-1971 and for the State Police and Child and Family Services as a Data Input Operator. She retired to be a mother and housewife. Joyce loved to sew and garden. She also loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues.

Joyce is survived by her spouse; sons, Robert Noe, Richard Noe; daughter, Ronda (Mike) Large; granddaughters, Lorraine Noe, Chelsey (DJ) Christian, Marissa (Tommy) Aldridge, Rayla Large; grandsons, Josh Noe, Preston Noe and Miles Large.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Joseph Fisko and son, Ronald Joseph Noe.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at SS Simon and Jude

Church, Gillespie. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to SS Simon & Jude Altar Society.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.