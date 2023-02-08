John Walter Veternik, 64 of Carlinville, formerly of Highland, and Chicago, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 6, 2023, at Hallmark Health Care in Carlinville.

John was born August 10, 1958, in Chicago, a son of John S. and Marie (Boryca) Veternik.

John worked as a printer for McGrarth Printers in Chicago, for several years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

John was survived by his brother, James Veternik of Ocala, FL.

Memorials may be made to Hallmark Health Care.

Please visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.