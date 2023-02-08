Carlinville council holds Feb. 6 meeting

By ERIN SANSON

The Feb. 6 Carlinville council meeting, while longer than others, was in total a short meeting with little action taken. Most of the topics discussed at the meeting was for informative purposes only.

Car Show

The plan to hold a car show on the Carlinville Square on July 29 was approved by the council. The show will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The first block of East Main Street and the first block of south Broad Street will be closed that day from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Meeting Dates

The dates for the city council monthly meetings were approved for the first and third Monday of each month except on days when a holiday falls on a Monday.

Spring Cleanup

The city will be hosting a Spring Cleanup on April 21 from 7 a.m. ton 2:30 p.m. and April 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for city residents. There will be dumpsters for general debris, yard waste and metals. Residents will need to bring their water or electric bill as proof of residency. The dumpsters will be located at the Street Department Garage at 434 North Plum Street.

Batteries, televisions, paint, tires, chemicals, or electronics of any kind are not allowed.

Other Business

Council members were reminded that the 2023-24 budget must be finalized by April 30. Alderman Kim Harber urged fellow council members to get their budgets done as soon as possible to avoid any issues and insure the budget will be done on time.

Harber also said the city was in discussion with the Carlinville Park Board and felt the discussion was “moving in a positive direction,” an assessment with which Alderman Bill Link agreed.

Carlinville Bee City group is working towards re-certification of its status as a bee city. Link asked for council members to submit any photos or documentation of work they may have that was done to improve or conserve the natural elements of Carlinville so it could be filed in the annual report required by the Bee City USA organization.