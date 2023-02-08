Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics unveils history timeline wall

Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics (CAH&C) is thrilled to announce the unveiling of a history timeline wall at its facility at 20733 N. Broad St. in Carlinville. This brand-new installation details key events throughout their 70 years of service to the community, from their humble origins as a community-funded hospital to the modern-day advancements that continue to shape the expert, quality care provided to CAH&C patients.

“The providers who established Carlinville Area Hospital in 1952 did so with the desire to provide compassionate, quality medical care to the residents who depended on them,” said Brian Burnside, Chief Executive Officer at Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics. “Though medical technology has changed drastically over the last 70 years, the new timeline illustrates how our team has provided the same friendly service and convenience for our residents throughout the years, carrying on the legacy of our founders.”

Measuring approximately 38 feet long by eight feet high and located in a high-trafficked hallway connecting the Main Lobby of the hospital to the Medical Office Building, the timeline was written and designed by McDaniels Healthcare Marketing in Pekin, using numerous news articles, newsletters, and photos from the hospital archives, as well as one-on-one interviews with hospital officials past and present. Additionally, the timeline incorporates numerous 3D elements throughout, including raised panels and the original lettering that once adorned the first facility on Morgan Street. Dynagraphics of Decatur, printed and installed the wall.

Installed as part of the 70th anniversary celebration, the timeline serves as an educational tool for employees, patients, and the public, as well as a visual representation of their long history and dedication to Carlinville and the surrounding communities.

“The addition of the new history timeline is an extraordinary way to honor where we’ve been as an institution and where we’re headed in the years to come,” said Tracy Koster, Chief Operating Officer at Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics. “Already, we’ve seen numerous people stop in their tracks to read about our history, as well as spot family members and friends in photos and reminisce about days gone by. As a hospital, we’re rooted in service to the community, so it’s rewarding to see community members come together over this amazing installation.”

For more information, contact Tracy Koster, Chief Operating Officer, Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics (217) 854-3832, tkoster@cahcare.com