Ruth Naomi Sifford, 87, of Carlinville, passed away at her residence on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:39 p.m.

She was born May 10, 1935, in Missouri to Jasper Dover and Edna Chapell Willard.

She married Jerry Sifford in 1953. He preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 2022.

Ruth worked at Drury’s Care Center in Carlinville.

She is survived by her children, Travis (Janice) Sifford, Elaine Walden (Kenny), Tammy (Larry) Sparkman, Pam Brown – Caniff, Debbie Sifford; daughter in law, Lisa Sifford; grandchildren, Michelle, Justin, Chris, Jason, Tiffany, Dustin, Ashley, Adam, Ciara; 11 great grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her spouse; son, Michael Sifford and great grandson, Keltin Brown.

No public services will be held.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.