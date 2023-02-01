Medora man convicted of First Degree Murder by Macoupin County jury

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced Jan. 26 that 29 year old David W. Buck, Jr. (3/28/1983) of Medora, Illinois has been found guilty of First Degree Murder of Rachel E. Warren of Chesterfield, Illinois. Judge Joshua A. Meyer presided over the jury trial which began on Jan. 23, 2023. The jury deliberated a little under three hours and returned a verdict of guilty on First Degree Murder, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful restraint and Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

At trial evidence was presented that in the afternoon of Feb. 8, 2018, Ms. Warren and Allen Wheeler of Chesterfield were traveling to Ms. Warren’s house when they picked up a former friend, the defendant. They went to Ms. Warren’s house where Buck shot Ms. Warren in the head and abducted Mr. Wheeler. Mr. Wheeler was forced at gunpoint to take Buck into the countryside to dispose of the murder weapon. Buck eventually stole Mr. Wheeler’s truck and was later apprehended by law enforcement after a multi-county chase.

The case was initially charged by former State’s Attorney Jennifer Watson and tried by current State’s attorney Jordan Garrison and Assistant State’s Attorney Kyle Frericks.

“Since being charged in 2018, this verdict has been patiently waiting for David Buck,” Garrison said. “I pray this gives Ms. Warren’s family a step forward in the healing process. I would like to commend the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigations, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, specifically Special Agent Randall Custer and Assistant State’s Attorney Kyle Frericks for their efforts in seeking justice in the name of Rachel Warren.”

Judge Meyer set the matter for sentencing hearing on Feb. 17. Buck will face up to life in prison.