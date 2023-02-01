Macoupin County Consolidated Election candidates

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Benld

No alderman candidates for Benld have been announced at this time.

Bunker Hill

City Clerk – No Candidate

City Council

Ward 1 – David Schick

Ward 2 – Glenn Bruckert

School Board

Julie Fulton, Bradley Jarden and David Monetti are running for the Bunkeer Hill School Board.

Carlinville

City Council Candidates

Ward 1 – Todd Koller

Ward 2 – William “Bill” Link

Ward 3 – Kenneth Reese

Ward 4 – Terry “Randy” Ober vs. Joseph Perkins

School Board

Brandon Little, Maya Reid, Samuel Harding and Katherine Norris are running for the Carlinville School Board. Harding currently sits on the board as President.

Gillespie

City Council Candidates

Ward 1 – Dona Rauzi vs. Jared Link

Ward 2 – David Link Sr. vs. Bryan Wagoner

Ward 3 – Billy Hayes

Ward 4 – Wendy Rolando

There is also an opening to fill the two year unexpired term in Ward 4, though no candidate has been announced.

School Board

Mark C. Hayes, Weye Schmidt, Amanda Ross, Kellie Vesper and write-in candidate Mike Bellovich are all running for seats on the Gillespie School Board. All but Vesper and Bellovich currently sit on the board. Peyton Bernot is running to fill a two year unexpired term on the school board.

Girard

City Council Candidates

Ward 1 – Taylor Edwards

Ward 2 – Joseph Marko

Ward 3 – Sara Fugate

Mt. Olive

City Council Candidates

John Goldacker is running in Ward 1 to fulfill an unexpired term on the Mt. Olive City Council.

Ward 1 – Ernest parish Jr.

Ward 2 – Leah Wheatly

Ward 3 – Steven Remer

Ward 4 – Chuck Cox

School Board

John Skertich, David Brunnworth, Steven Remer and Craig Rimar are on the ballot for the Mt. Olive School Board

Staunton

City Council Candidates

Ward 1 – David Dias

Ward 2 – No Candidate

Ward 3 – No Candidate

Ward 4 – Terry Tipler

Kristy Berg is running in Ward 2 to fill an unexpired term. Matthew McKee is running in Ward 4 for the same reason.

School Board

Bradley Best, Dori Rhodes and Clayton Green are running for the Staunton School Board. David Lamore is running to fill a two year unexpired term.

Virden

Shelly Boster is running for the position of City Clerk to fill a two year unexpired term.

City Council Candidates

Ward 1 – Carolynne Calloway

Ward 2 – Mark Bertolino

Ward 3 – Anthony Boster vs. William Sharp vs. Lisa Cunningham

Ward 4 – Evan Ibberson

Brighton

Trustee Candidates – Donald Little, Marcella Wilfong and John Bramley.

Chesterfield

Trustee Candidates – No candidates have been announced.

Eagerville

Trustee Candidates – Julie Zirkelbach, Dennis Zirkelbach and Josh Dixon.

No candidate has been announced to run for an unexpired term for Trustee.

East Gillespie

Trustee Candidates – Ryan Bussman and Sheldon Weinberg.

Medora

Trustee Candidates – No candidates have been announced.

Modesto

Trustee Candidates – John Dambacher, Jerry Patterson, Kerry Leach and Martha Anderson.

No candidate has been announced to fill an unexpired two year term as a trustee.

Mt. Clare

Trustee Candidates – Roger Fritz, Jaime Ruckman and Zachary Johnston.

Steve Fellin is running to fill a two year unexpired term as a Mt. Clare Trustee.

Nilwood

Trustee Candidates – Judith Behme, Judith Bivin and John Gudgel II.

Palmyra

Trustee Candidates – No candidates have been announced.

Royal Lakes

Trustee Candidates – Gary Weber, Charrease Frazier, Angela M. Sanders, Henry Sanders, Tonya Stainback and Glenda Eirvon and Hernando Walker as write in candidates.

London Simmons and write-in candidate Karl Jefferson are on the ballot to fill an unexpired term.

Sawyerville

Treasurer Candidate – Michelle Greenwalt is running to fill an unexpired term.

Trustee Candidates – Michelle Greenwalt, Robert Reiman and Shawn Pernicka

Scottville

Trustee Candidates – No candidates have been announced.

Shipman

Trustee Candidates – No candidates have been announced.

No candidate has been announced to fill an unexpired term.

Standard City

Trustee Candidates – Cary Kukowski.

White City

President Candidate – Karen Clarke is running to fill a two year unexpired term.

Trustee Candidates – Michael Scott Van Loo, Brenda Subick and James Cozart.

No candidate has been announced to fill an unexpired Trustee term.

Wilsonville

Trustee Candidates – Lisa Astemborski, write-in candidate Jared Pruitt and write-in candidate Michael Day

North Mac School Board

District 1- Corey Watson

District 3 – Jeremy White vs. Mark Wright

District 6 – Troy Pinkston

District 7 – Michael Andrew “Drew” Christopher

Jodi Alexander is running to fill an unexpired term in District 4.

Northwestern School Board

Linda Eades, Tasha Lancaster, Rebbecca (Becky) Camerer and John Murphy are running for seats on the Northwestern School Board.

Southwestern School Board

Nicholas Strohbeck, Jason Oertel, Jacob Reno, Andrew Ruyle and Brad M. Schuchman are running for seats on the Southwestern School Board.

Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District

Trustee Candidates – William Huebener and Bradley Bott.