Macoupin County Consolidated Election candidates
Benld
No alderman candidates for Benld have been announced at this time.
Bunker Hill
City Clerk – No Candidate
City Council
Ward 1 – David Schick
Ward 2 – Glenn Bruckert
School Board
Julie Fulton, Bradley Jarden and David Monetti are running for the Bunkeer Hill School Board.
Carlinville
City Council Candidates
Ward 1 – Todd Koller
Ward 2 – William “Bill” Link
Ward 3 – Kenneth Reese
Ward 4 – Terry “Randy” Ober vs. Joseph Perkins
School Board
Brandon Little, Maya Reid, Samuel Harding and Katherine Norris are running for the Carlinville School Board. Harding currently sits on the board as President.
Gillespie
City Council Candidates
Ward 1 – Dona Rauzi vs. Jared Link
Ward 2 – David Link Sr. vs. Bryan Wagoner
Ward 3 – Billy Hayes
Ward 4 – Wendy Rolando
There is also an opening to fill the two year unexpired term in Ward 4, though no candidate has been announced.
School Board
Mark C. Hayes, Weye Schmidt, Amanda Ross, Kellie Vesper and write-in candidate Mike Bellovich are all running for seats on the Gillespie School Board. All but Vesper and Bellovich currently sit on the board. Peyton Bernot is running to fill a two year unexpired term on the school board.
Girard
City Council Candidates
Ward 1 – Taylor Edwards
Ward 2 – Joseph Marko
Ward 3 – Sara Fugate
Mt. Olive
City Council Candidates
John Goldacker is running in Ward 1 to fulfill an unexpired term on the Mt. Olive City Council.
Ward 1 – Ernest parish Jr.
Ward 2 – Leah Wheatly
Ward 3 – Steven Remer
Ward 4 – Chuck Cox
School Board
John Skertich, David Brunnworth, Steven Remer and Craig Rimar are on the ballot for the Mt. Olive School Board
Staunton
City Council Candidates
Ward 1 – David Dias
Ward 2 – No Candidate
Ward 3 – No Candidate
Ward 4 – Terry Tipler
Kristy Berg is running in Ward 2 to fill an unexpired term. Matthew McKee is running in Ward 4 for the same reason.
School Board
Bradley Best, Dori Rhodes and Clayton Green are running for the Staunton School Board. David Lamore is running to fill a two year unexpired term.
Virden
Shelly Boster is running for the position of City Clerk to fill a two year unexpired term.
City Council Candidates
Ward 1 – Carolynne Calloway
Ward 2 – Mark Bertolino
Ward 3 – Anthony Boster vs. William Sharp vs. Lisa Cunningham
Ward 4 – Evan Ibberson
Brighton
Trustee Candidates – Donald Little, Marcella Wilfong and John Bramley.
Chesterfield
Trustee Candidates – No candidates have been announced.
Eagerville
Trustee Candidates – Julie Zirkelbach, Dennis Zirkelbach and Josh Dixon.
No candidate has been announced to run for an unexpired term for Trustee.
East Gillespie
Trustee Candidates – Ryan Bussman and Sheldon Weinberg.
Medora
Trustee Candidates – No candidates have been announced.
Modesto
Trustee Candidates – John Dambacher, Jerry Patterson, Kerry Leach and Martha Anderson.
No candidate has been announced to fill an unexpired two year term as a trustee.
Mt. Clare
Trustee Candidates – Roger Fritz, Jaime Ruckman and Zachary Johnston.
Steve Fellin is running to fill a two year unexpired term as a Mt. Clare Trustee.
Nilwood
Trustee Candidates – Judith Behme, Judith Bivin and John Gudgel II.
Palmyra
Trustee Candidates – No candidates have been announced.
Royal Lakes
Trustee Candidates – Gary Weber, Charrease Frazier, Angela M. Sanders, Henry Sanders, Tonya Stainback and Glenda Eirvon and Hernando Walker as write in candidates.
London Simmons and write-in candidate Karl Jefferson are on the ballot to fill an unexpired term.
Sawyerville
Treasurer Candidate – Michelle Greenwalt is running to fill an unexpired term.
Trustee Candidates – Michelle Greenwalt, Robert Reiman and Shawn Pernicka
Scottville
Trustee Candidates – No candidates have been announced.
Shipman
Trustee Candidates – No candidates have been announced.
No candidate has been announced to fill an unexpired term.
Standard City
Trustee Candidates – Cary Kukowski.
White City
President Candidate – Karen Clarke is running to fill a two year unexpired term.
Trustee Candidates – Michael Scott Van Loo, Brenda Subick and James Cozart.
No candidate has been announced to fill an unexpired Trustee term.
Wilsonville
Trustee Candidates – Lisa Astemborski, write-in candidate Jared Pruitt and write-in candidate Michael Day
North Mac School Board
District 1- Corey Watson
District 3 – Jeremy White vs. Mark Wright
District 6 – Troy Pinkston
District 7 – Michael Andrew “Drew” Christopher
Jodi Alexander is running to fill an unexpired term in District 4.
Northwestern School Board
Linda Eades, Tasha Lancaster, Rebbecca (Becky) Camerer and John Murphy are running for seats on the Northwestern School Board.
Southwestern School Board
Nicholas Strohbeck, Jason Oertel, Jacob Reno, Andrew Ruyle and Brad M. Schuchman are running for seats on the Southwestern School Board.
Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District
Trustee Candidates – William Huebener and Bradley Bott.