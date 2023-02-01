Jake Schwartz and Gabe Henson sweep triangle dual on CHS Senior Night

Carlinville wrestlers compete at Litchfield tournaments

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

As the regular season winds down, the Carlinville wrestling teams continue to trend upward.

Senior Night

On Jan. 25, seniors Jake Schwartz and Gabe Henson went out with two wins apiece by fall in a triangle dual at Carlinville High School.

As a team, the Cavaliers were swept. However, they knew the future was bright as they paid homage to Schwartz and Henson for playing a crucial role in laying the foundation.

In front of what was classified to be a ‘great turnout’ for the final home meet of the year, Blake Pruitt, Ronald LaPlante and Savannah Siglock backed the efforts of the CHS senior duo against Rochester and Hillsboro. The three wrestlers posted at least one victory each and LaPlante went 2-0.

Litchfield tournaments

Both the CHS and Carlinville Wrestling Club teams took to the mats in Litchfield over the weekend.

The high schoolers led off at one of their toughest meets, going up against an 18-team field that consisted of multiple state-ranked foes Jan. 27 and 28.

Schwartz was the top finisher for CHS, placing runner-up in the 160-lb. weight class.

Henson (220) and Pruitt (285) qualified for the fifth place match in their respective brackets, but ended the tournament with a loss.

LaPlante won his final match and placed seventh in the 126-lb. weight class.

On Jan. 29, 27 CWC wrestlers competed at the ‘Rumble in the Jungle.’

Isabella Huff, Jaxson Rabida, Zeke Watkins, Rex Watkins, Crosby Michaelis, John Marshall and Charlie Lake all won individual championships for Carlinville.

Andrew Smith, Gage Graves, Ike Watkins, Devin Festermaker, Hudson Davis, Jenson Rabida, Ayden Davis and Peyton Gilpin ranked runner-up.

Noa Manning, Landen Craig, Chase Thomas, Jackson Unangst, Calvin Michaelis, Talon Fosnock, Drake Peterson and Doniven Turner landed third place finishes.

Hux Manning, Colton Payne, Greyson Davis and Dean Fenstermaker came in fourth.

Carlinville was additionally represented by Smith brothers Riley and Wesley at Mt. Vernon. R. Smith acheived a pair of pins en route to a championship qualification, but had to settle for a runner-up medal. W. Smith had three takedowns and ended the weekend with a bronze ranking.