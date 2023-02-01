Debra Lynn Gillespie, 65, of Bunker Hill, passed away at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:50 p.m.

She was born April 20, 1957, in Alton, to Louis Mansholt and Amanda Henke Mansholt.

She married Gerald W. Gillespie.

She was a retired cook.

She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill.

She is survived by her spouse, Gerry Gillespie of Bunker Hill; brother, David Mansholt of Bunker Hill; sisters, Karen (Jerry) Jackson of San Antonio, TX, Diane (Joseph) Kravanya of Gillespie, Denise (Charles) Jarden of Bunker Hill; nieces and nephews, Deyon Jensen, Michelle Pease, Marissa Stein, Rachel Bull, Kimberly Hierholzer, Nick Jarden and Allen Mansholt.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Alvin Louis Mansholt and niece, Rebecca Mansholt.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Memorial service will be on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill at 12:00 p.m.

Inurnment will be in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.