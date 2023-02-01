Carl Raymond Maguire, 88, of Rockbridge, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

He was born May 21, 1934, in Carlinville, son of the late Glenn and Mae (Wyzard) Maguire.

Carl was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1953-1957. Prior to retirement in 1989, Carl worked for the Federal Government at Defense Mapping Aeronautical Space Center in St. Louis, Mo.

He was a member of Rockbridge United Methodist Church.

He married Mary McManus in June of 1960. She preceded him in death in Nov. of 2013.

He is survived by his daughter, Dana (David) Goode; stepson, Gary (Kay) Pence; grandchildren, Zach (Reeve Catteau) Goode, Erick (Brittney) Goode, Caquista Pence, Keli (Jake) Stewart, Ashley (Lee) Andrews; great grandchildren, Marshal Goode, Maevery Goode, Anika Lewis, Alexia Ruyle, Kalie Stucker, Jim Stewart, Jackson Stewart, Paiton Andrews, Dalaney Andrews, Braylynn Andrews, Bentley Andrews; great-great grandchildren, Addy Healey, Oakley Coleman, Colton Coleman.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Cox, Melba Maguire, Betty Smith; and his brothers, Frank Maguire, Howard Maguire.

Private family graveside services will be held in Witt Cemetery in Rockbridge.

Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Memorials in Carl’s name may be made to Witt Cemetery or Rockbridge United Methodist Church.

