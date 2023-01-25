Season concludes for county bowlers at sectionals

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Four Macoupin County bowlers traveled to the Camelot Bowl in Collinsville to compete at an Illinois High School Association sectional Jan. 21.

Three bowlers from Carlinville as well as a lone representative of Southwestern’s team took their best shot at state, but fell short.

The closest to advancing was Carlinville’s Jack Rives, who fell one point shy of the tenth and final individual qualifier. Rives bowled a 1234 in a six-game series, with his highest score being 242 out of a possible 300 in the opening 10 frames. Rives hit on a score of 200+ three times, but bowled his lowest score of 189 in the final round, which cost him.

Jordan Griffel cranked out a 245 in his fifth game and ended the day with 1145 points.

Mason Basnett of Southwestern bowled a 1017.

Aaron Cordani rounded out the CHS trio with 958 points.

Salem took home the team championship with 6547 points and advanced to the final weekend along with O’Fallon (6547), Jerseyville (6343), Mascoutah (6297), Waterloo (6080) and Harrisburg (6049).

The boys’ high school bowling season has officially concluded for local area teams and individuals.