Ruth Shirley DeLong, 93, of Carlinville, passed away on Jan. 18, 2023, at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Ruth was born on Aug. 26, 1929 to Clarence and Catherine (Clower) Smith at Wood River.

She attended Wood River schools, Bunker Hill High School, and Shipman High School, where she graduated in 1948.

In 1959 Ruth moved to Carlinville, where she resided for 63 years.

Ruth worked for the Secretary of State, beginning as a file clerk and later becoming a microfilm operator. She retired from the State in 1995 and attended Carlinville First church.

Ruth enjoyed baking and was handy with a needle and thread, Ruth could patch jeans, attach new zippers, sew on new buttons, and create embroidery. Her favorite pastime was genealogy, and Ruth spent many hours with archives, newspapers, and cemeteries to learn more about her family history.

Ruth is survived by her son, Raymond (Cathy) Delong of Lindale, TX; daughter-in-law, Mary DeLong of Troy; grandsons, Daniel (Jenifer) DeLong, Steve DeLong, John (Misty) DeLong, Aaron DeLong; granddaughter, Melinda (Bryce) Bilyeu; great-grandsons, Colton DeLong, August Bilyeu, Dylan Adams, Brooks Bilyeu; great-granddaughters, Paige (Aaron) Stewart, Haley Day, Maggie DeLong, Emma DeLong, Catherine DeLong, Annabelle Bilyeu; brothers, Bill (Connie) Terry of Wood River, David (Sharry) Smith of Plainview, Irvin Smith of Shipman; sister, Diane Rekart of Gillespie; several nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Catherine Smith; son, Charles DeLong; brother, Gene Smith and sister, Carolyn Hughes.

Private services will take place at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

