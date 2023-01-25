Rustic Venues holds ribbon cutting, open house

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Rustic Venues held its grand opening ceremony on Saturday night, featuring a ribbon cutting with the Girard Chamber of Commerce, an open house meal and entertainment from the Silver Dollar Band. The Rustic Venues is owned and operated by Albert and Sheila Hammann and their three sons and their families.

It is catered exclusively by Fat Albert’s BBQ. The Rustic Venues is located just outside of Standard City at 24720 N Standard City Road in Girard.

The business is open by appointment, for Fat Albert’s BBQ call Albert Hammann at 1-217-741-8240. Contact Rebecca Hammann at 217-971-5307 for Weddings and Events.