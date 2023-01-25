 Skip to content

Rustic Venues holds ribbon cutting, open house

|

Pictured from left are Merna Bomkamp, Deb Burnett, Craig Bomkamp, Miss Girard Olivia Thoroman, Chamber President Jeanette Earley, Little Miss Girard Remi Young, John Earley, Harlee, Sheila, Gage, Albert, Carissa, Blake, Henry, Harper, Bryce, Rachel, Griffin, Gavin, Brandon, Caroline and Rebecca Hammann, John Thoron, Judy Thoron and Tina Prose. Enquirer~Democrat Photo by Erin Sanson.

 

By ERIN SANSON
Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Rustic Venues held its grand opening ceremony on Saturday night, featuring a ribbon cutting with the Girard Chamber of Commerce, an open house meal and entertainment from the Silver Dollar Band. The Rustic Venues is owned and operated by Albert and Sheila Hammann and their three sons and their families.

It is catered exclusively by Fat Albert’s BBQ. The Rustic Venues is located just outside of Standard City at 24720 N Standard City Road in Girard.

The business is open by appointment, for Fat Albert’s BBQ call Albert Hammann at 1-217-741-8240. Contact Rebecca Hammann at 217-971-5307 for Weddings and Events.

Posted in News