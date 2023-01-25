Myrna Dee Wieties, 84, of Carlinville, passed away at home and went to heaven on Jan. 15, 2023.

She was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Springfield, the daughter of Charles and Sadie Muriel Kerr Schneider.

Myrna married Donald Edward Wieties Sr. on Jan. 29, 1960, in Springfield.

Myrna graduated from Virden High School in 1956. She attended Illinois State University (ISU) where she studied education.

Myrna began her career as a receptionist for Dr. Hedrick. She then took a job at Sundowner’s Cafe, working the salad bar. She worked at several nursing homes in the area as the activity director. She was able to use her educational experience from ISU at the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled (MCDD) as a teacher, and she later became president of MCDD’s board. Myrna later worked at Lake Williamson Christian Center in its activity center. After retirement, Myrna was a home care provider for several family members, which allowed them to stay at home in their later years.

Myrna is survived by her husband, Donald, of Carlinville; five children, Kim (Mickey) Clary of Kenmore, Washington, Jane Peitzmeier of Carlinville, Donald Edward (Kim) Wieties Jr. of Carlinville, William (Jennifer) Wieties of Jacksonville and Ann (Brian) Wasylenko of Gillespie; 13 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Burdella Lou Burger; a half-sister, Margaret Mae Rushing and a son-in-law, Mike Peitzmeier.

No services are scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will be held later this year.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled, 700 E. Elm St., Carlinville, IL 62626.

Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville was in charge of arrangements.