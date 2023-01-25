Miss Macoupin County competes, places in Final 15 at Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Miss Macoupin County Fair Queen MacKenzie Moyer recently joined her 72 fellow County Fair Queens on Stage at the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant held in Springfield over the weekend.

The 2023 Pageant was the 63rd County Fair Queen Pageant. The winner of the Pageant is the official hostess of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and Du Quoin.

A personal interview was conducted on Friday and the preliminary competition took place on Saturday with Moyer competing in the evening preliminary round at 7 p.m., consisting of a one-minute speech, swimwear and evening gown competitions.

For Sunday’s final round, the contestant field was narrowed to the top 15. Moyer was one of those 15 finalists. Contestants then competed in swimwear, evening gown and communication skills (one-minute speech), as well as answering three on-stage questions.

Moyer’s questions involved her describing her role in 2023 if she were to be named the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen, her opinion on the federal government paying off student loans, and whether or not climate change is a threat to agriculture.

Other finalists were: Allison Stewart of Macon County; Charlie Weishaar of Schuyler County, Bailie Krause of Mason County; Madeline Blaesing of Warren County; Abby Riechmann of Okawville Fair, Caroline Smith of Edgar County; Avery Osman of Union County; Mollie Bennett of Henry County; Paige VanDyke of Clay County; Kyla Epplin of Perry County; Faith Maxwell of Pana Tri-County; Lauren Phillips of Christian County; Naomi Dolan of Vermilion County; and Selah Brimmer of Coles County.

Contestants were judged on several categories such as their personal interview with the judges, their stage presence, beauty and physical condition and speech and communication skills.

Though the crown was eventually awarded to Miss Clay County Paige Van Dyke, Moyer had the support of community members, friends, family and the Macoupin County Fair Board, all complimenting her performance and her place in the competition.