Vickie Lynn Cagle, 61, of Chesterfield, passed away Monday morning Jan. 9, 2023 at her residence.

She was born July 1, 1961 in Jacksonville, the daughter of Arthur and Nancy Boyd Inman.

She married Gilbert Cagle on Sept. 26, 1998 in Waverly.

She is survived by her husband, Gilbert; father, Arthur Inman of Roodhouse; sons, Richard Baldwin and Jesse Baldwin both of Griggsville; siblings, Donna Neff and Dale Inman both of White Hall; half-brother, William Matthew of Griggsville; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Vickie was an employee of Walmart for many years as well as a housekeeper in nursing homes.

She loved to fish, garden, and travel.

Services were held on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra.

Memorials may be made to Gilbert Cagle and sent to Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.