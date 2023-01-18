Mary Ann (Pickerill) Cherry Scopel, 83, of Benld, passed away at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:14 a.m.

She was born Jan. 3, 1940, in Harvel, to James Pickerill and Mary Eileen Floyd Pickerill.

She married Wesley C. Cherry on Sept. 3, 1960 in Mt. Olive. He preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 1986.

She married Bruce J. Scopel on June 8, 1996 in Benld. He preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2020.

Mary Ann’s employment consisted of a secretary for Purina, Macoupin County Treasurers Office, Illinois Veterans Administration and former Benld City Clerk.

Mary Ann was a member of the St. Joseph’s Altar Society, Benld Library Board, Diocesan Catholic Women, Benld Lions Club, Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 217 of Benld.

She is survived by her son, Bill (Florence) Cherry of Gillespie; daughter, Melanie (Mark) Quarton of Palmyra; daughters-in-law, Marjorie Cherry of Gillespie, Christie Cherry of Benld; grandchildren, Katrina, Nicholas, Andy, Joshua, Sean, Trent, Adam, Kendra, Brett; 14 great-grandchildren, brother, William (Rose) Pickerill of Worden; sisters, Betty Filipovich of Boise, Idaho, Geraldine Bayse of Benld, Connie Provost of Staunton, Norma (Ernie) Parish of Staunton, Anita Darneal of Staunton; sister-in-law, Cheryl (James) Smith of Staunton; brother-in-law, Andrew (Rose) Cherry of Pleasant Plains.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouses; sons, Don Cherry, Jon Cherry; brothers, James Pickerill, Kenneth Pickerill, Dale Pickerill, Larry Pickerill and sister, Loralee Sciranko.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld. Funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, Benld. Burial was at Benld Cemetery, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph’s Altar Society, Benld Library or to the Gillespie-Benld Area Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.