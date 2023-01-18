Jim Thomas Duncan, 75, of Gillespie, passed away at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:39 p.m.

He was born June 16, 1947, in Litchfield, to David T. Duncan and Ruth Christian Duncan.

He married Theresa K. (Brown) Duncan on June 26, 1971 at Saints Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie. He was a graduate of Gillespie High School Class of 1965.

He was a veteran after having been a Staff Sergeant with the Air Force from June 2, 1965 – December 10, 1968. He was a Certified Class A Ford Mechanic. He worked for two years at Flexible Metal Hoses, Elgin, one year for Flexible Metal Hoses, St, Louis, MO and 37.5 years for Drew Ford, Gillespie.

Jim was a member of the EZ Riders Saddle Club, Saturday Breakfast Group at Miners Restaurant, Big Piney Horse Camp for 42 years and Thursday Night Table Thumpers at 16 West.

He was an avid Nascar fan and all forms of auto racing. His interest in dirt track racing began as a pit crew member at Godfrey Speedway. He collected and restored antique tractors. He was an avid animal lover, hunting enthusiast, fishing enthusiast. Jim was well known for his cooking. He enjoyed “dinging around” his farm, country line dancing and ballroom dancing. He hosted many annual trail rides at the Double D family campground.

He is survived by his spouse, Theresa Duncan of Gillespie; siblings, John (Ann) Duncan of Knoxville, TN, Marilyn (Bob) McMillan of Gillespie; sisters in law, Ann Rolando of Carlinville, Peggy (Bill) Geurin of Mt. Carmel; nieces and nephews, Steve (Ingrid) Duncan of Knoxville, TN, Scott (Susie) Duncan of Omaha, NE, Stacy (Mike) Felker of Omaha, NE, Rob McMillan of Gillespie, Ryan McMillan of Palm Desert, CA, Jim Rolando of Lake of the Hills, Julie (Brian) Foster of Lockport, Mike Geurin of Mt. Carmel; cousins, Alice Duncan of Alpharetta, GA, Bill (Andrea) Duncan of Carlinville; godson, Pete Duncan of Gillespie; many great nieces, great nephews and all his four legged children.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Robert Allan Duncan; brother in law, Jim Rolando and nephew John Geurin.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie from 10 a.m. until the time of service which will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

The family suggests that anyone attending wear casual wear.

Memorials are suggested to Adopt-A-Pet or Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.