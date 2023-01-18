Jeffrey Wendt, 73, of Springfield, passed away at 5:55 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Prairie Village in Jacksonville.

He was born Feb. 7, 1949 in Peoria, the son of Henry R. and Lorraine (Armstrong) Wendt.

He married Janet Madison in 1985.

He retired from Franklin Life Insurance Company. He was of the Lutheran faith.

Jeffrey enjoyed golfing and bowling and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.

He is survived by his wife, Janet of Springfield; step children, Cheryl Ann Hale, Mark Alan Dunn, both of Springfield; five step grandchildren; brother, Marcus (Sandra) Wendt of Lincoln and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Share stories and photos at StaabObituary.com.